Metro forecast calls for sunny, cool Halloween, snow showers Sunday

Halloween thrills and chills in Metro Detroit will extend into Sunday with a chance of snow showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Southeast Michigan will have below normal temperatures and some light morning showers Friday, said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in White Lake Township.

The clouds will clear up and the high temperature should reach 45 degrees by Friday afternoon, he said. Normal high temperatures for this time of year is about 57 degrees and the low is about 40 degrees, according to Frey.

Saturday should be a pretty nice day, Frey said. The temperature is predicted to reach 50 degrees for the high and a low of 38 degrees.

"It should be nice for trick-or-treating," Frey said. "It'll be in the lower-to-mid 40s in the evening and there's no chance of rain. It should be mostly clear."

However, there's a chance for snow showers Sunday afternoon with the temperature getting up to 47 degrees, the weather service said. The forecast calls for snow showers turning into all snow after 1 p.m. The low is expected to fall into the 20s.

"A strong cold front will come through and it's going to be pretty gusty as well," Frey said. "There's a decent chance for some snow Sunday. It's not looking like anything significant in the way of accumulation, but it will be blustery during the day."

Sunny weather returns Monday, he said, with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

"It looks like there's a warm up in store by mid-next week," Frey said. "By Wednesday, we'll be in the lower 60s."

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Sunny; high 50, low 38.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 47, low 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 47, low 34.

Tuesday: Sunny; high 54, low 41.

Wednesday: Sunny; high 61, low 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 62.

Source: National Weather Service

