November warm spells puts temps in 60s or above

The next several days are expected to feel more like late September as southeast Michigan basks in sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Detroit Metro Airport reached a high of 72 on Wednesday — 18 degrees above average for the date and near the record, 77, set in 2015, National Weather Service data shows.

The mercury is forecast to reach at least the middle and upper 60s through the weekend, then approaching the 70s on Monday.

"We’re just in a really stable pattern," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist at the NWS station in White Lake Township. "So we’re seeing persistent and consistent weather."

The trend owes to "a really broad mid-Atlantic pressure system that is relatively stationary," he said. "What this does is put the Great Lakes in an area with sustained southwest flow. So we’re just consistently rushing in the warmer air that was in place over the Central Plains."

AccuWeather.com reports the jet stream also typically lies hundreds of miles south compared to where it was positioned in October.

"When the jet stream is forecast to be near the Canada border, big southward intrusions of cold air are unlikely and warmth is able to expand northward from the southern states," Brett Anderson, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said in a statement.

Cities such as New York, Minneapolis and Chicago could flirt with record highs in the coming days, according to the website.

The warm spell is not expected to change until next week.

"It looks like the cold front will come through most likely on Wednesday, but there’s a potential that could be delayed until Thursday," Manion said, adding "there’s a moderate to high probability of returning to slightly above to near-normal temperatures" in the low 50s.

The swings come after a relatively cool October. The average temperature for the month was 51, or 1.4 degrees below normal, the weather service reported.

The warmest reading was 78 on Oct. 23. The lowest was 29 on Halloween, amid eight consecutive days of highs below normal.

Meanwhile, the region received slightly less precipitation: 2.41 inches, or 0.11 under average.

That did not make it one of the top 20 coldest or driest Octobers on record, according to the weather service. "It was an average month," Manion said.