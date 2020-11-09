Detroit breaks 105-year high Sunday, another Monday as warmth lingers

In nearly a week of unusually warm weather, Detroit broke temperature records for two days — surpassing a 105-year high Sunday — and is on the way to breaking a third.

Detroit had a high of 77 on Monday, breaking a Nov. 9 record of 75 in 1999. The city hit 73 on Sunday, which broke a record for Nov. 8 of 71 set in 1915, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday's forecast of 73 could be the third day in a row of record-breaking temperatures, topping the 1999 record of 68 on Nov. 10.

The prolonged stretch of warm weather started on Nov. 4 with a high of 72. The average temperature from Nov. 4 until Tuesday is 71.

The unseasonable temperatures are being driven by warm air over the Great Lakes, meteorologists say.

"The reason for that is a large dome of high pressure that's been parked over the eastern U.S., and it's been driving an influx of warm air up into the Great Lakes," said Steve Considine, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "So pretty much most of the central and eastern U.S. has been very warm this past week."

Considine said the highs for the past six days have averaged 15 degrees above normal, which for this time of the year is usually in the low 50s. A typical high for Nov. 9 would have been 52, Considine said.

It won't last, though. Late Tuesday night will bring a cold front that will set off more seasonable temperatures. The rest of the week will have highs in the mid- to low 50s.