Power outages, falling trees expected due to high winds in lower Michigan

Hats should be held onto a little tighter on Sunday as high wind warnings have been issued across lower Michigan.

The National Weather Service expects widespread power outages, saying that damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

The high wind warnings are in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in Michigan's lower peninsula and will have southwest to west winds blowing 25 to 30 mph and wind gusts up to 60 mph, the weather service said.

"We have a really strong low pressure system that's moving through the northern Great Lakes. That's what's going to be causing the really strong winds," said Ian Lee, meteorologists for the National Weather Service. "During the fall and winter months, to get winds this strong usually only happens maybe once or twice a season."

On Michigan's first day of open season for deer hunting, the National Weather Service advises people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, due to strong winds that could knock trees down.

People are also advised to remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm, to avoid windows and to use caution while driving especially with large vehicles such as semi trucks.

"Just make sure that you secure loose outdoor objects. If you're driving, especially high profile vehicles, you're going to have a hard time driving this afternoon with high winds," Lee said.

The counties included in the high wind warning include Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counites.

As of mid-Sunday morning, DTE Energy reported 8,373 people with power outages and Consumers Energy reported 96 power outages with 3,567 customers affected.

Scattered, heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are also expected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.