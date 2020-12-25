Light snow expected throughout Christmas Day for up to 3 inches

Michigan received a blanket of snow on Christmas Day, and the white stuff will continue to lightly fall throughout the day, weather officials said.

As of 1 p.m., southeast Michigan received 2.1 inches of snow, and another inch is possible for the remainder of the day, said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Lake-effect snow came from the west and is capable of bringing additional snowfall through the night, Manion said. Metro Detroit is expected to see a temperature high of 20.

"Pockets of light snow will continue into the evening hours, with a transition toward lake-effect snow showers tonight," he said.

Accumulation is expected to remain below an inch, he said, though some areas could see more as heavier snow briefly develops.

There's not much opportunity for more snow during the holiday weekend, he said, although there's a chance for some light snow Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be dry with a high of 40. Next week will see warmer temperatures and chances of rain.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high near 32; wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with high near 40. On Sunday night, chance of rain before 5 a.m., then chance of rain and snow.

Monday: Chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with high near 36. Chance of precipitation 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high near 30

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with high near 41.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_