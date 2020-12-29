Rain and slush will make a soggy Wednesday in Metro Detroit

Make sure your raingear is close by tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has advised an mixture of rainstorms and slushy snow for most of Wednesday. Snowfall is expected to begin at midnight tonight with freezing rain in the morning hours and transitioning to all rain in the midday.

“We are expecting to have one to two inches of snow for the most part of the Metro area, and lesser snow totals the further South you go,” said Kyle Klien, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “For the ice accumulation with that freezing rain, we're thinking it's going to be more just light icing, like a little bit of a glaze, but probably enough that could cause slick roadways that aren't treated or... just kind of make for a messy commute in general.”

A winter storm began making its way across the states in the Upper Midwest areas, including Nebraska, and Iowa on Tuesday, with Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas and South Dakota also preparing to be affected. The storm has caused several auto accidents across the states due to the slippery roads. For Michigan, along with parts of Southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, northern Missouri and southern Iowa, each could see ice accumulation from the storm.

By Tuesday morning, western Nebraska had snow of up to 3 inches in some areas and in 5 inches in others. The Nebraska Department of Transportation posted on Twitter, that people who did not need to travel should stay off the roads.

“Conditions remain hazardous and we anticipate they will remain so all day Tuesday. Please avoid travel,” the post read.

Several accidents related to slippery roads were reported by Omaha police on Tuesday.

Kansas City also reported several rollover crashes due to the light snow the city seen on Tuesday morning.

In Iowa, up to a foot of snow covered some parts of the state and perhaps more in other areas. The state’s Department of Transportation too urged travelers to refrain from driving. The departments map for road conditions revealed most highways were covered or partly covered with snow in the Western part of the state. Iowa State Patrol reported early Tuesday afternoon, that driving conditions were not safe and crashes were happening across the state due to heavy post-Christmas travel.

On Twitter, the Department of Transportation said if travel must be done in the areas that has been hit by the winter storm, to “buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of space between vehicles.”

According to Public Works Director, Jonathan Gano, the city of Des Moines is expected to see 8 inches of snow followed by some ice and another 4-5 inches by New Year’s Day.

Wisconsin has not been impacted by the storm just yet, but the state is gearing up for the heavy snowfall of up to 10 inches in some areas of Wisconsin and between 3 and 6 inches in Milwaukee.