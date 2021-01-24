Snowfall could snarl Metro Detroit commutes Monday evening

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow Monday night into Tuesday that could create hazardous driving conditions in Metro Detroit.

"Those totals still could change as we get closer to the event but our latest forecast is for two to four inches for the greater Metro Detroit area," said National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Lee.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook Sunday for parts of southeast Michigan including the counties of Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, St. Clair, and Livingston.

One to two inches is expected Sunday as an upper level front moves across the region.

"The snow that falls today will be generally light in nature," Lee said. "The snow that falls Monday evening into Tuesday, depending on how early it starts falling, could impact the Monday evening commute and then could impact the Tuesday morning commute as well," Lee said.

Traveling Monday night could be snarled by snow-covered, slippery roads and low visibility, the weather service said.

Lee said the snow will most likely stick due to the near-freezing temperatures. Monday will have a high of 34 degrees and a low of 29 with wind gusts up to 24 miles per hour in the evening.

Metro Detroit has had less snow accumulation at this point in the winter season compared to past years.

So far, 16.3 inches of snow has accumulated in Metro Detroit, and the average accumulation at this point is 20.6 inches. The winter season is measured from the end of October through the end of April.