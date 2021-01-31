Weather advisory still in effect for parts of Metro Detroit after 1-3 inches of snowfall

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Sunday for parts of Metro Detroit, but a meteorologist with the National Weather Service called the advisory "marginal."

One to three inches of snow fell over Wayne, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Monroe counties. Up to five inches of snow were initially forecast by The National Weather Service.

"The bulk of the event is pretty much over. So we're just going to have occasional light snow or flurries throughout the day with little additional accumulation," said meteorologist Steven Freitag.

Most of the snow will fall Sunday morning, as pockets of heavier snow move in from Indiana. Oakland and Macomb Counties were not included in the advisory since both areas received low snow accumulation.

Roads that have yet to be cleared will be hazardous for motorists and driving visibility will be limited by falling and blowing snow with easterly wind gusts near 25 mph, the weather service said.

Snowfall is also likely Sunday night going into Monday, bringing less than an inch of accumulation.

The next significant weather event will potentially be Thursday with a wintery mix of snow and rain.