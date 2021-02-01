NWS predicts February to be colder than normal in Detroit, rest of state

Metro Detroit and the eastern half of Michigan could be colder than usual this month, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

The College Park, Md.-based division of the weather service estimates in its 8-14 day outlook that there's a 60 percent chance temperatures in Detroit and eastern Michigan will be below normal.

"It looks like we're predicting below normal temperatures, at least for the next two weeks," said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township. "It looks like weeks 3 and 4 will also be below normal."

Detroit's average monthly high temperature for February is 35.2 degrees, according to weather service data. Its average monthly low temperature is 21.0 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook said there's a 65 percent chance temperatures for Detroit and eastern Michigan fall below normal.

The probability for lower-than-normal temperatures in southern Michigan, including Detroit, falls to 55-66 percent in its 3-4 week outlook.

Meanwhile, Detroit will feel like it's in a deep freeze over the next several days with a brief and slight warm up Thursday, according to the weather service. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, climbing to a high of 36 degrees and a low of 28 degrees.

After that, temperatures will plummet below normal again. For example, Sunday's high is expected to rise to a balmy 19 degrees.

Varcie said the forecast also includes some snow Thursday night into Friday as a low pressure system moves in to the region.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny; high 31, low 17.

Wednesday: Sunny; high 34, low 18.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 36, low 28.

Friday: Cloudy; high 34, low 17.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 26, low 12.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 19.

Source: National Weather Service