High winds blowing through Michigan

Southeast Michigan is giving the Windy City a run for its money.

With winds blowing 15 to 25 mph and gusts predicted to reach up to 50 mph, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for counties just north of Metro Detroit on Thursday.

The wind advisory is in affect until 4 p.m. for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac counties.

The weather service warns of gusty winds that could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

"The winds are going to subside here by later this afternoon, early evening," said Sara Schultz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "If you have patio furniture and stuff that can easily blow around that can become an issue."

Hazardous weather is not expected for Metro Detroit, the National Weather Service said.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Livingston counties have a slight chance of thunderstorms. However, nothing more than a brief interval of heavy rain is expected if thunderstorms do occur, the weather service said.

"The Detroit area (winds are) right around 40 miles per hour... they had a peak wind at 45," said Schultz.

A gale warning is also in effect for all of Lake Huron through Thursday evening and small craft advisories will remain in effect for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair due to winds. A gale warning also is in effect for parts of Lake Michigan, with waves up to 11 feet.