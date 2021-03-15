Winter weather advisory in effect for west, central Michigan overnight

The Detroit News

Wintry weather is briefly returning to Michigan, bringing a potentially dangerous mix of snow and ice overnight on the state's west side and slick roads closer to Metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday for much of west and central Michigan. It includes Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

As much as an inch of snow could fall north of Interstate 96, with a light glazing of ice possible along and south of the highway, according to the notice.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the weather service said. "Main impacts will be to travel as untreated roads may become slippery due to light snow as well as a glazing of ice. The most vulnerable spots typically include freeway ramps and overpasses."

In southeast Michigan, the weather service forecasts a light wintry mix that could lead to slick conditions in some spots.

"Precipitation will begin as light snow this evening and transition to a mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain," the weather service said.

Snow is likely before 1 a.m., with accumulation between 1-3 inches possible near Midland and Bay City. Snow and ice accumulations were expected to "remain very light" in Metro Detroit as temperatures dip to around 30 before dawn.

After the storm system leaves, highs are expected to climb into the mid-40s on Tuesday.

The mercury could reach the low 50s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies then drop into the upper 30s at night.

More rain returns on Thursday, when highs in the upper 40s are forecast.

Friday could be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.