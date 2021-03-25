March in Michigan has been dry; that changes tonight

After a dry start to spring, mid- and southern Michigan will see a lot of raindrops Thursday night into Friday.

One to two inches of rainfall is expected, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service forecasts intense rain to start after 3 p.m. and thunderstorms after 8 p.m.

Thursday's rainfall could make up for the lack of precipitation for the month of March, the weather service said.

"We've been dry so far," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Gurney. "So (the rain) will catch us up pretty quick ... it'll be pretty close, it'll get us back up to normal levels."

Gurney said for March, Metro Detroit is 1.69 inches below normal precipitation levels. So far the area has had .03 inches of rainfall in March.

This month has been drier than usual because of a high pressure and dry system over the south east Michigan region, which Gurney said also explains the warmer weather lately.

"We just had a high pressure system dominating the area and shutting off the rain completely, so that's the main reason," Gurney said.

The wind will be an issue overnight into Friday, as well.

Strong wind gusts up to 35 to 45 miles per hour can also be expected Thursday.

There are gale warnings for Lakes Michigan, Huron and Erie for Friday.

"As the center of the low passes (southeast Michigan) early Friday morning, a cold front will sweep across our far southern counties ... which will open the door for a period of strong westerly/northwesterly winds," the weather service said.

Friday's temperatures will be cooler, around 50, but "winds turn back to the southwest on Saturday bringing temps right back up to near 60 again," the agency says.