Metro Detroit forecast: Highs in 70s through weekend

The first full week of April could be the warmest so far in 2021, with the mercury soaring nearly 20 degrees above average.

The forecast by the National Weather Service calls for highs Tuesday and Wednesday to reach the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies, with lows in the 50s.

Temperatures are expected to top out again in the 70s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when showers could reach the region, the weather service said.

The normal highs this time of year are in the mid-50s, and lows typically dip into the 30s, weather service records show.

The warm stretch and chances of rain owe to a strong low-pressure system developing over the Plains, meteorologist Andrew Arnold said. "That’s going to drive up the heat and humidity."

The above-average spell follows an unusually warm March.

Last month — when temperatures averaged 42.9 degrees — was the eighth warmest March on record at Detroit Metro Airport, the weather service reported.

The highest reading was 72 on March 24, one of five days to reach the 70s that month. The lowest temperature was 16 on March 8.

Warmer conditions are to be expected as spring arrives and pushes the wintry polar air away from the continent, Arnold said.

"That’s typical for this time of year. As things warm up for the seasonal change, we’re going to start getting warmer."