Temperatures expected to soar into 80s on Tuesday

After a chilly start to the workweek, Metro Detroit is in for a taste of summer to end April.

As a warm front lifts over southeast Michigan on Tuesday, highs could top 80, the National Weather Service said, more than 15 degrees above average for the date.

"Most inland areas will be able to hit the 80 mark," the weather service said.

It would be the second time this month readings reached the 80s. Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus recorded a high of 81 on April 7.

The high also could flirt with April 27's record, 84, set in 1962, 1990 and 2009, weather service data shows.

"It's going to be summer-like," said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

That's a change from the snow in the region last week followed by cool days. On Monday, temperatures topped out in the low 50s across southeast Michigan after falling into the 30s overnight.

As a low pressure system crosses on Wednesday, the mercury is expected to rise into the upper 70s, fueling possible showers and thunderstorms, the weather service reported.

The forecasts calls for rain to last through Thursday, when the thermometer should reach the 60s and fall into the 40s at night.

Then, "we are expecting temperatures to return to near normal by the weekend as well as dry conditions," Varcie said. Temperatures Friday should hover in the upper 50s and the low 60s on Saturday, then rise to the 70s on Sunday.