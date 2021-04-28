Dreaming of summer? Weather forecast predicts warmer than normal temperatures

Things are likely to heat up for Michiganians as temperatures this summer are predicted to be hotter than usual.

The National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their forecast outlooks for the months of June, July and August, and they predict a hotter summer across the country and in the Great Lakes region specifically.

Michigan is looking at a 40% to 50% probability of temperatures above average in the summer. As far as precipitation, NOAA puts chances at equal for above or below average during those months.

"... when I'm looking at the temperature and precipitation map, Michigan falls into an area called EC for equal chances, meaning there's not a statistical odds towards either outcome, above average or below average precipitation," said Lauren Gaches, a spokeswoman for NOAA.

While the forecasts will be more accurate as the summer draws closer, the weather service said it's not uncommon to see predictions for above average temperatures.

In Metro Detroit, the average high for June is 79 degrees, it's 83 for July and 81 in August. Average precipitation levels fall between three and three and a half inches for each month.

"They take into consideration the overall trend of warming and our global climate. That's been a standard for the past half century or so where we see this is a warming climate and that's kind of going to be the best indicator for what might happen again this summer, just based on recent trend," said Trent Frei, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The outlook doesn't predict exactly how much warmer temperatures will be.

The forecast is based on a few things, including conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean, the long-term trend of warmer-than-normal temperatures in the U.S. and NOAA's climate models and statistical forecasting tools.