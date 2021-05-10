Freeze warnings for west, northern Michigan, but chill to give way to summer-like warmth

Detroit — The National Weather Service is warning of freezing conditions in southeast and northern Michigan early Tuesday before things warm up for the weekend.

The freeze warning will be in effect at midnight Monday through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 30 after nightfall Monday.

Outdoor plants will be exposed, according to Michael Richter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

"Outdoor plants are more sensitive if left uncovered in the frosty conditions," said Richter.

The warning includes the counties of Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson until 9 a.m. T

Northern counties of Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, lcona, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin, Arenac, along with Beaver Island and surrounding islands in Charlevoix are in the warning's coverage area until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather begins warming up on Wednesday, when it will be in the mid-60s. Temperatures will hit the 70s in southeast and mid-Michigan for the weekend.