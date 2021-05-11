Frost advisories, freeze warnings on tap again for much of lower Michigan

Much of lower Michigan is under freeze warnings and frost advisories overnight as the mercury again plunges below normal for May, but a warmup looms later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 1-8 a.m. Wednesday for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw and Charlevoix counties.

A freeze warning also is in effect from midnight through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

Temperatures near 30 are expected across those areas, the weather service said.

"Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the warning said. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

A frost advisory is in effect from 1-8 a.m. Wednesday for Leelanau, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco, Gladwin and Arenac counties and 2-8 a.m. in Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

It's the third consecutive night of such alerts.

On Tuesday, Detroit Metro Airport dropped to 36, not far from the record low of 30 set in 1907, and topped out at 55, which is 14 degrees below average for the date.

Highs have not reached the 60s since May 4, weather service records show.

After dipping to near freezing Tuesday night, temperatures are forecast to rise into the low 60s on Wednesday under sunny skies.

The thermometer is expected to climb into the upper 60s on Thursday, then near 70 on Friday. Temperatures should remain in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service predicts.