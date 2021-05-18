Metro Detroit forecast calls for summer-like weather beginning Thursday

Metro Detroit's weather forecast for the last half of the week is going to feel like summer — with plenty of sun and temperatures expected to reach close to 90 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A warm front moving through southern lower Michigan is driving high temperatures between Thursday and Sunday, the agency's meteorologists said.

"We're going to see temperatures that are 15-20 degrees above normal Thursday through Sunday," said Cory Behnke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in White Lake Township. "We're also going to see a much more humid air mass than we've seen in a while over the area. It's pretty much going to feel a lot like summer."

Tuesday's temperature is predicted to reach a high of 78 degrees and a low of 59. Wednesday's high is expected to hit 80 degrees and a low of 63.

Also according to the forecast, the region's best chance for rain is late Tuesday night and on Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

"Right now, we're looking at a 30 percent chance of rain in Metro Detroit for Wednesday," said Behnke. "So there's a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms."

He also said there is another chance, a small one, for rain Saturday and Sunday.

But on Thursday, the mercury is supposed to rise to 87 degrees and linger around that mark through Sunday.

Detroit's average monthly high temperature in May is 70.3 degrees and the average monthly low is 50.2 degrees, the weather service reports. May 18th's record high in Detroit was 93 degrees, set in 1962. The day's record low in Detroit was 32 degrees in 1973.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Sunny; high 82, low 63.

Thursday: Partly sunny; high 87, low 66.

Friday: Partly sunny; high 88, low 67.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high 88, low 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 90, low 64.

Monday: Partly sunny; high 84.

Source: National Weather Service