Memorial Day storms likely for parts of Michigan

Memorial Day could bring hazardous weather for some parts of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, but most of the state can expect perfect weather for celebrating outdoors.

For most of Michigan, temperatures will reach a high of 75 with periods of overcast skies on Monday.

In the U.P., west of Interstate-75, residents and visitors can expect thunderstorms between 2-8 p.m. Storms are expected to move into the Ludington area Monday night.

Temperatures will stay in the high 70s for the rest of the week, with thunderstorms expected for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon throughout Lower Michigan.

There's also a chance of showers Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend will be hot and dry as temperatures reach the 80s and skies stay clear.

The 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a high of 75 and a low of 56, with a 3% chance of rain.

Tuesday: A high of 77 and a low of 57 with a 12% chance of rain.

Wednesday: Rainy, a high of 70 and a low of 61.

Thursday: A high of 73 and a low of 60 with thunderstorms likely.

Friday: Partly cloudy, a high of 80 and low of 64 with a slight chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly sunny, a high of 86 and a low of 63

Sunday: A high of 87 and a low of 67, sunny with a 20% chance of rain

Credit: National Weather Service