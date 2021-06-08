Flash flood advisory issued for eastern Oakland County after thunderstorms

The Detroit News

A flash flood advisory has been issued for eastern Oakland County until 8:45 p.m. after heavy rainfall in southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that could flood urban and small streams, the National Weather Service said. The overflow of poor drainage areas "will cause minor flooding in the advisory area," the weather service said.

About 1-3 inches of rain have been recorded in the area Tuesday.

Areas threatened by flash flooding include: Troy, Southfield, Pontiac, Royal Oak Birmingham, Rochester, Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield, the Detroit Zoo, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Auburn Hills, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Berkley, Clawson, Beverly Hills and Huntington Woods.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard warned of flash flooding, tweeting Tuesday that many roads and underpasses in the county were flooded after the downpours.

"We actually have flooding coming in our headquarters," he tweeted. "If you must travel, be aware of the hazard and cautious of standing water as you may not know the depth and find yourself stranded as have numerous cars."