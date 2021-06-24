Storms dampen chances of a clear Jobbie Nooner on Friday

The Detroit News

Revelers beware: Storms Friday in southeast Michigan could put a huge crimp in one of the largest boat parties in the Midwest.

Jobbie Nooner, the annual tradition of skipping work to frolic on Lake St. Clair that started in 1974, comes the same day as the National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms spreading in the region.

"Active period of weather expected Friday and Saturday and possibly into early next week, characterized by periods of heavy rainfall with some thunderstorm activity," the weather service said Thursday.

"The main threat for thunderstorm activity will be torrential rainfall and training, which could lead to localized flooding concerns. Additionally, there is a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday, with isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph being the main concern."

Most of the showers are expected Friday afternoon, when the forecast calls for highs reaching the low 80s under cloudy skies.

New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible in some spots, along with wind gusts nearing 28 mph, the weather service said.

There were no immediate plans to change the 47th annual Jobbie Nooner, which typically draws thousands of boats and participants each year.

"Rain, shine, snow, sleet or hail tomorrow it's HAPPY JOBBIE NOONER baby!!!" read a message on the Jobbie Crew Facebook page, which promotes the gathering.

Rain chances linger Saturday and Sunday as the thermometer climbs in to the mid 80s, the weather service said.