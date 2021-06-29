Flood advisory issued for Wayne, Macomb counties

The Detroit News

An urban flood warning has been issued for some metro Detroit communities, as more rain hits areas that are still recovering from a weekend of flooding.

The National Weather Service in White Lake Township issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for parts of the tri-county area until 6:15 p.m.

Between ½ to 1 inch of rain had already fallen by 3:09 p.m. and flooded roads and underpasses in Warren, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Taylor, St. Clair Shores, Pontiac, Romulus, Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Flat Rock, Richmond, Grosse Pointe, Romeo, Downtown Detroit, Canton, Detroit, Sterling Heights, Dearborn and Royal Oak.

The National Weather Service canceled a thunderstorm warning for northeast Wayne County and southeast Macomb County after heavy rains passed through the area that includes already hard-hit cities like Dearborn, Taylor, St. Clair Shores and the Grosse Pointes.

The quick-moving storm featured 60-mph wind gusts and penny size hail. The weather service warned homeowners to expect some damage to siding, trees and other property.

There was also a marine craft warning on the St. Clair River until 4:30 p.m.

The latest bout of bad weather comes as the state waits on federal assistance to recover from historic weekend flooding in Metro Detroit.

Detroit received more than 6 inches of rainfall in about five hours on Saturday, a record downpour that outstripped Detroit's 4.57 inches of rainfall in August 2014 that triggered another flooding emergency and federal aid. Some metro areas saw 7 inches.

Communities across Metro Detroit, and especially in Wayne County, are still assessing damages, and Wayne County communities are trying to beat a July 6 deadline to turn over preliminary estimates to the county government.

Beyond personal losses, at least 28 of Metro Detroit's 140 freeway pump stations didn't have power or had mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, resulting in closed and flooded freeways.

Interstate 94 in Dearborn and Detroit remained closed Tuesday between Michigan Avenue and Interstate 96. Dozens of abandoned and sunken vehicles still littered the freeway and had to be towed.

Groundworks, a foundation services company, offers the following advice for homeowners seeking to avoid flooding:

Tips Include: