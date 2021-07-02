For southeast Michigan, a wet and warm June

Detroit weather in June was warmer and wetter than normal but didn't shatter any records, according to the National Weather Service, though rainfall varied widely across southeast Michigan.

"Temperature-wise it was slightly above normal," said Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist with the weather service at its office in White Lake Township. "June also ended quite a bit wetter than normal. In some instances, we saw 2 to 3 times more precipitation than normal."

Kacan mentioned a few incidents of severe weather in lower Michigan during the month, including a June 12 thunderstorm that dumped hail in Ovid in Clinton County, a June 20 tornado in Lenawee County and the widespread rainfall June 25-26 that flooded Metro Detroit. A tornado also touched down in Port Austin on June 25.

Meanwhile, Detroit's average high temperature in June was 81.9 degrees and its average low was 63.7 degrees, according to the agency.

It also said Detroit's monthly average temperature for June was 72.8 degrees, earning the month sixth place on the city's top 20 warmest Junes. June of 1933 is currently No. 1 with a mean temperature of 74.6 degrees.

Detroit's normal monthly average high and low temperatures for June are 79.7 degrees and 60.2 degrees. The city's record high temperature is 104, reached on June 28, 1934, and again on June 25, 1988, according to weather service data. The city's record low is 36 degrees, set first on June 1,1966, and repeated on June 11, 1972.

Meanwhile, precipitation in Detroit totaled 5.16 inches for the month, the service said. Average precipitation in the city for the month is normally 3.26 inches.

According to the agency's data, the greatest amount of rain to fall in a 24-hour period arrived during the storm on June 25 and 26. It left 2.37 inches of rain over the day's course.

But across southeast Michigan, rainfall amounts varied widely, with some areas getting significantly more rain than Detroit and others far less.

Dearborn Heights, for example, saw 8.83 inches of rain for the month, with more than 5 inches falling on a single day. Bad Axe, however, totaled just about 3 inches of rain in June.

Some residents are still recovering from flooding that occurred during the June 25-26 rains. Eastbound Interstate 94 remains closed due to repairs necessitated in the aftermath of flooding, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will assess damage across the region.

Detroit's June rainfall total ranks 18th in its top 20 wettest Junes, Kacan said.

The wettest June on record is June 1892 with 8.31 inches. The city's driest June was in 1895, when it received only .55 of an inch of rainfall.

