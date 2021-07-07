Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of southeast Michigan

Several severe thunderstorms are popping up in the metro-Detroit area, the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township said.

The storms are moving east and creating hail and large wind gusts. Tornadoes may also be possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Lapeer and northern Oakland counties until 3:45 p.m. And a watch has been issued for portions of southeastern Michigan until 9 p.m. tonight.

Impacted areas may include Lakeville, Davisburg, Holly State Recreation Area, Leonard, Lake Orion, Thornville, Lake Angelus, Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Waterford.

Possible wind gusts of up to 65 m.p.h. and half dollar-sized hail is possible.

Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the ground floor of a building.