For storm-weary southeast Michigan, cycle of severe weather continues

Southeast Michigan has been in the bull's-eye of storms that have targeted the region several times the past couple of weeks. And there still may be more to come today.

"We've been in an active weather pattern for the past couple of weeks that has allowed several low pressure systems and frontal boundaries to move through," the National Weather Service said.

"We are expecting a redevelopment of thunderstorms (Thursday) between about 11 a.m. and 5 p.m." The most likely area with be south of Interstate 69 and east of U.S. 23.

Southeast Michigan can except wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and up to an inch of rainfall.

"The flooding won't be widespread," said the weather service. "It'll be localized to low-lying areas."

Counties expecting the most severe weather on Thursday include Wayne, Washtenaw, Monroe and Lenawee, said the weather service.

And it can be hit or miss: on Thursday, Flint got more than half an inch of rain. But Detroit saw just a trace of precipitation. Heavy rain fell in Petersburg in Monroe County: the weather service reported up to an inch of rain in 48 minutes and up to 1.1 inches in Ida over 30 minutes. In Bloomfield Hills, rainfall was reported at 1 inch in one hour.

More than an inch of rain fell in Ortonville and Roseville, according to weather service website.

It's a pattern with which southeast Michigan residents are familiar.

Wednesday storms left, at their peak, 136,000 without power as heavy rains, hail and strong winds moved through the area. DTE Energy reports more than 120,000 customers without power at midday Thursday.

The areas experiencing the most outages include Farmington, Farmington Hills, Novi and sections of Walled Lake. Residents can report outages in their area and check repair times via DTE's Outage Center.

Consumer's Energy reports about 2,000 without power, mainly located in Brant Township and Grand Blanc Township. Consumer's estimates to have repairs done by 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents can check their outage status and report and outage via Consumer's Outage Map.

Straight-line winds roaring Wednesday with gusts near 60 mph also were reported in parts of Oakland and Macomb counties, said Sara Schultz, a meteorologist with the NWS station in White Lake Township.

Lauren Forth of St. Clair Shores, whose SUV barely escaped being totaled, said crews tending to a felled tree in the street nearby told her the winds there likely were straight-line.

Around 4 p.m, “everything turned white and the wind just picked up,” she said. “I worked overnight, so I was sleeping and I heard a big noise and I had three dogs on top of me. … So I didn’t know what was going on but it was crazy out there. ... I’ve never seen anything like that.”

All this rain comes after low-lying areas throughout Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties experienced severe flooding last weekend when the Metro Detroit area received over seven inches of rain in 12 hours.

Eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit was underwater for days as crews worked to pull vehicles from the flooded freeway, and the freeway remains closed to traffic as the Michigan Department of Transportation makes repairs.

After Thursday, the forecast calls for a couple of seasonal July days. But rain chances return late Sunday into Monday for southeast Michigan.

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed.