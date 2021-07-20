Storm sweeps through Metro Detroit, leaves power outages

The Detroit News

A storm swept through Metro Detroit on Tuesday, knocking down trees and producing power outages.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 9 p.m. for southern Washtenaw County after the storm weakened below severe limits, but gusty winds still were possible with the thunderstorm, the National Weather Service said Tuesday night.

The weather service reported 60 mph winds and pea-size hail in Oxford and trees down in Auburn Hills as well as Attica Township. In Canton Township, trees and large limbs were reported down.

DTE Energy reported more than 45,395 outages on its website at 9 p.m., with large clusters near Farmington and Farmington Hills, North Branch in Lapeer County and Lake Orion in Oakland.

Consumers Energy reported about 1,438 customers without power, mostly between Flint and Lansing.