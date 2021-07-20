Western winds: Beauty for Michigan skies, but danger on beaches

Detroit — Michiganians wondering why they are seeing hazy skies lately should turn west, where raging wildfires are producing smoke that has made its way to southeast Michigan and other areas in the Midwest.

The result is an almost completely opaque sky and colorful sunsets and sunrises in some areas that will likely last tonight into Wednesday, when more smoke originating in the Pacific Northwest and western Ontario makes it back to Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

"This is not very common. It seems to happen maybe a couple of times a year. But this occasion certainly seems to be pretty long-lasting," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The smoke is not expected to get close enough to the ground to impact air quality in the region, although fog and smog were briefly visible earlier this morning.

North winds approaching the state will eventually clear the smoke, but are currently creating hazardous conditions in Lake Michigan through Wednesday morning, with waves reaching close to five feet in some parts.

The National Weather Service advises against swimming in the lake until the weather front passes.

"Tomorrow afternoon would be a better time, but always check the beach forecast before heading out," said Frey.

So far in 2021, 19 people have drowned in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, up from 16 in June.

The weather front may also bring some showers and storms when it passes over eastern Detroit suburbs, but those are expected to subside before it reaches Detroit Tuesday evening.

Detroit residents should prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Tuesday, and then clear weather until Thursday night, when a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns after 2 a.m. Tuesday afternoon will be partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and a low near 66 at night.