Possible thunderstorms headed to Southeast Michigan Saturday afternoon

As a thick blanket of clouds lingers over Metro Detroit, meteorologists are warning of strong-to-severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Storms are expected to roll through Metro Detroit and the thumb area of Michigan between 3 p.m. and midnight before exiting to Ohio and Ontario around midnight.

Meteorologists warn of damaging wind gusts of up to 25 mph, torrential downpours that could lead to more localized flooding and large hail.

Depending on where the warm front settles Saturday afternoon, surface winds could bring isolated tornados during the evening. If so, the best chance for that is in the Thumb region near the lakeshore, the National Weather Service in White Lake Township predicts.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. In the evening, the chance of rain is 80%

Metro Detroit is expected to receive between a quarter-to-half an inch of rain, but it could be more as storms pick up, said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Michigan's Thumb will up to an inch of rain as they received more earlier in the day," she said. "Some locally higher amounts are expected where there are isolated downpours."

Despite what seems to be non-stop rain this month, Varcie said records haven't been broken. For the Detroit area, they've tracked 3.84 inches of rain this month, up from a normal amount of 2.56; however, last year in July the area received 4.77 inches.

Extended forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

