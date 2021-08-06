Rising heat, humidity likely to spark storms in Michigan through next week

The Detroit News

After a week of comfortable summer weather, the weekend will see heat and humidity build in Michigan, and it's likely to last into next week.

There is potential for showers and storms late Friday night into Saturday in southeast Michigan and again later Saturday as a low pressure system moves in. Saturday afternoon showers have a better potential for heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. And temperatures will be increasing.

"Unsettled weather lingers into the weekend in the wake of a hot and humid air mass settling overhead," the National Weather Service in White Lake says.

"Temperatures near 90 degrees by Sunday. This environment may lead to... showers and non-severe thunderstorms — best chance Saturday afternoon and evening."

But showers are likely today in the west.

"Slightly better chances for shower and storm potential will be along the lake shadow of Lake Michigan ... which will produce likely showers and storms over southwest Michigan," according to the weather service.

And that unsettled weather is prompting a beach hazard warning for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties through this evening.

"Waves will be building to 3 to 5 feet," according to the weather service. " Grand Haven and Pere Marquette State Parks will be particularly dangerous due to the south flow."

But the bigger story is the increasing heat and humidity, with Detroit forecast to hit 90 degrees Sunday and past 90 on Monday.

With the humidity, the possibility of storms developing increases. Southeast Michigan has a 40%-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for the week.