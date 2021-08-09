Wet week ahead for southeast Michigan: Chance of thunderstorms, showers and strong winds
Detroit — Residents in most of southeast Michigan have a wet week ahead as the weather promises a chance of thunderstorms, showers and strong winds every day through Friday evening.
The week will also be scorching, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s all week.
Storms rolled through the region Monday afternoon, with winds strong enough to bring down trees and power lines in some areas according to Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.
The weather service predicts a 50% chance of precipitation Monday night, either showers or thunderstorms, and forecasts similar chances every day this week. Tuesday will be the night to watch out for, said Arnold.
"The focus for severe weather will be Tuesday night," he cautioned, adding that "there could be brief, torrential downpours that can lead to some isolated, localized flooding, especially in the Metro Detroit area."
On the bright side, residents and visitors can look forward to a sunny weekend with more temperate weather, with both Saturday and Sunday projected to have highs of 81 and 82 respectively.
Forecast
- Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 8-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Wednesday: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
- Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
- Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.