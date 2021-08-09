Wet week ahead for southeast Michigan: Chance of thunderstorms, showers and strong winds

The Detroit News

Detroit — Residents in most of southeast Michigan have a wet week ahead as the weather promises a chance of thunderstorms, showers and strong winds every day through Friday evening.

The week will also be scorching, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s all week.

Storms rolled through the region Monday afternoon, with winds strong enough to bring down trees and power lines in some areas according to Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The weather service predicts a 50% chance of precipitation Monday night, either showers or thunderstorms, and forecasts similar chances every day this week. Tuesday will be the night to watch out for, said Arnold.

"The focus for severe weather will be Tuesday night," he cautioned, adding that "there could be brief, torrential downpours that can lead to some isolated, localized flooding, especially in the Metro Detroit area."

On the bright side, residents and visitors can look forward to a sunny weekend with more temperate weather, with both Saturday and Sunday projected to have highs of 81 and 82 respectively.

