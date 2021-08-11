Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ann Arbor north to Flint

The Detroit News

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for an area that extends from Saline and Ann Arbor north to the Flint area until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday until 1:30 a.m. for Frankemuth, Caro and Essexville.

The National Weather Service said winds up to 60 mph and penny-size hail are possible.

Communities in the warning area include Ann Arbor, Saline, Manchester, Chelsea, Howell, Milford, Brighton, Pinckney, Fenton, Durand, Owosso, Flushing, Flint, Grand Blanc, Saginaw, Beecher, Davison and Montrose, according the a NWS Detroit tweet.

Hot and humid conditions Wednesday will fuel the potential for thunderstorms into Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The risk for storms to become severe will exist, particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours," a NWS Hazardous Outlook notice said. "In between thunderstorms, it is possible for heat index approaching 100 degrees both Wednesday afternoon and Thursday."