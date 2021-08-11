Storms knock power out for 300K+; another round of severe weather possible tonight

The Detroit News

Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, a line of thunderstorms and heavy rain moved across Michigan, hitting west and northern Michigan especially hard.

Consumers Energy says in the immediate aftermath, more than 200,000 customers were without power, and nearly 185,000 are out early Wednesday. In west Michigan, Great Lakes Energy reports more than 100,000 without power.

As the front approached the Metro Detroit area, the most severe weather broke to the north and the extreme south, keeping Detroit and its nearest suburbs mostly dry.

Severe weather hit after 9 p.m. Tuesday and thunderstorm warnings popped up across the state through the night. Winds reportedly as high as 70 mph knocked down trees, limbs and power lines. The system moved across Lake Michigan from Wisconsin, where severe weather hit for the fifth straight day.

The storms erupted quickly across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday evening, feeding off humid unstable air across the region.

A tornado was reported by law enforcement near Black Creek, about 25 miles west of Green Bay. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Consumers says work in west Michigan began almost immediately and likely will continue through the week.

“We also are watching for the prospect of more storms later tonight and we encourage people to take steps to stay safe and be ready for the possibility of additional power outages,” Guy Packard, Consumer's vice president for electric operations, said in a statement early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday for southwest Michigan and for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties in southeast Michigan.

Hot and humid conditions Wednesday will fuel the potential for thunderstorms into Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The risk for storms to become severe will exist, particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours," a NWS Hazardous Outlook notice said. "In between thunderstorms, it is possible for heat index approaching 100 degrees both Wednesday afternoon and Thursday."

Associated Press contributed