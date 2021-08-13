Most power outages will be resolved by Sunday night, say energy providers

Nearly 300,000 homes and business in southeast Michigan remain without electricity Friday evening as thousands of restoration crews work around the clock, according to the state's top energy providers.

Two rounds of severe weather during the week including thunderstorms and high winds knocked out power to about 850,000 customers, some on Wednesday afternoon.

DTE Energy reported that approximately 225,000 of its customers have not had power restored yet, but estimated that 80% of repairs would be complete by Saturday night, and 95% by the end of the weekend. The company has 2,600 crews working on the outages, and around 1,000 came from nearby states and Canada to support the efforts.

Consumers Energy estimated 300,000 of its impacted customers would have their power back by the end Friday night, leaving around 70,000 restorations to complete over the weekend.

This week's thunderstorms are the latest in a string of bad weather this summer that has brought rain, flooding, tornadoes and power outages.

The National Weather Service had issued nine severe thunderstorm warnings, two flash flood warnings and three special marine warnings ahead of the storms this week, which marked the first time in Detroit the weather service used a "destructive" storm warning. About 10% of severe thunderstorms nationwide are "destructive," the weather service said.

Clear, dry weather in the coming days should help crews continue repairs, with temperature highs mainly in the mid-to-upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

"In terms of all of the severe weather that we experienced the past several days, it looks like we're done through the weekend," said Steve Considine, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Chances of thunderstorms and humidity return next Tuesday, but Considine added that if they do come, they won't be nearly as severe.