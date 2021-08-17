16,000 in Michigan without power, week after storms

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy continued to repair power outages Tuesday afternoon, with more than 16,000 customers still without power.

One week after thunderstorms and high winds hit the region and caused more than 850,000 people to lose power, DTE reported about 10,000 customers remained without electricity.

The company said 2,800 crew members were in the field working to repair the outages.

Consumers reported at 6,000 customers remained without power.

Last week'sstorms were the latest in a string of bad weather this summer that has brought rain, flooding, tornadoes and power outages.

The National Weather Service had issued nine severe thunderstorm warnings, two flash flood warnings and three special marine warnings ahead of the storms.

The storms left thousands of downed power lines in one of "the top 10 storms in our company’s 135-year history," said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations.