High temperatures, some rain expected for week ahead in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit families still trying to make the best of summer before the kids head back to school should be in for a good week weather-wise.

Despite the occasional risk of rain this week, highs reaching into the 90s mean a last trip to the beach or pool will be in the cards.

'What we'll see is an increase in humidity throughout the week as well," Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said. "In terms of precipitation chances, we do have chances for showers and thunderstorms pretty much throughout the week due to the daytime heating."

Monday's weather will be sunny with a high near 90 and a low around 70 in the evening.

Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92. In addition to an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms, up to 50% by Wednesday afternoon.

"We are not expecting an all-day rain, but in the afternoon you can see some showers and thunderstorms pop up," said Varcie. "We're not expecting anything serve at this time."

The rest of the week will continue with highs in the 80s on Thursday and Friday with a low chance of showers and thunderstorms.