Storms push through SE Michigan, bringing downpours, thousands of power outages

Strong storms are pushing across southeast Michigan, bringing high winds, downpours and more power outages amid a hot, stormy pattern expected to last several days, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for Lapeer County, including Imlay City and Almont. Hail and winds near 60 mph are possible, according to the weather service.

Consumers Energy reported more than 70,085customer outages Tuesday night, with large clusters near Mount Pleasant, Midland and Saginaw.

DTE Energy reported more than 57,133outages, with many near Union Lake, Whilte Lake Township, Oxford, Waterford Township, Wayne, Westland, Livonia and Dearborn.

Warnings for parts of Livingston, Washtenaw and Genesee counties expired at 8:15 p.m.

The band of storms that crossed Lake Michigan earlier Tuesday left trees and power lines down in Midland and Bay county, the weather service reported.

Wind gusts as high as 48 mph were reported in Huron County. Radar estimated more than an inch of rain reaching parts of Wayne and Oakland counties, meteorologist Alex Manion said.

As the mercury hovers in the 70s, there's a chance for more storms overnight, and the patterns holds through Thursday, Manion said. "With how hot and humid it is, it doesn’t take much to produce thunderstorms."

Detroit Metro Airport reached a high of 90 on Tuesday: 10 degrees above average for the date and near the record, 95, set in 1948, weather service records show.

Temperatures through Friday are expected to climb near 90, records show. Lows could fall into the 70s; the normal readings in late August are in the 60s.

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio until 9 p.m. tonight and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday as heat index values could top 100, the weather service said.