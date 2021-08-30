Cooler temps, drier weather on the way; more than 12K without power

Following Sunday's thunder and lightning in southeast Michigan, milder weather is expected to move into the region Monday and linger through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's meteorologists are predicting the week will kick off with cooler temperatures, lower humidity and dry conditions, which will continue through Sunday.

Meanwhile, flooding on Metro Detroit freeways appears to have receded. Eastbound Interstate 94, southbound Interstate 75 and the southbound Southfield were inundated in various places Sunday, but the Michigan Department of Transportation reported they were cleared at night.

Furthermore, more than 12,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers across Michigan were without electricity as of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning in the wake of Sunday's storms.

DTE Energy reported more than 7,600 of its customers had no service. Consumers Energy said it had nearly 4,400 customers without power. Both companies said more than 99 percent of their customers continue to have service.

Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 84 degrees and a low of 66 degrees.

"For today, we're looking at decreasing humidity over the course of the day," said Steve Considine, a meteorologist with National Weather Service's White Lake Township office. "We had a cold front come through yesterday and that's going to bring in cooler and substantially drier air to Metro Detroit."

He said high pressure expected to build over the next couple of days will keep the weather pleasant through the end of the work week.

Considine also said there's very little chance for more rain in the coming days.

"The next chance of rain isn't in the forecast until the end of the weekend," he said. "We're looking at very ideal conditions this week. We should see ample sunshine and fairly warm temperatures. It won't be too hot, but the big thing I think is the lower humidity and no chance for rain or thunderstorms through this week."

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny; high 82, low 62.

Wednesday: Sunny; high 79, low 59.

Thursday: Sunny; high 79, low 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 78, low 62.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 81, low 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 82.

Source: National Weather Service