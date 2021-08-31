Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts 'Season of Shivers' winter in Michigan, U.S.

Michigan's final summer days have been warmer than normal, but in a few months the state could be in a "Season of Shivers," the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts.

The New Hampshire-based publication announced its winter weather predictions Tuesday in the newly released 2022 edition.

The season could mean "positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States," almanac officials wrote on the publication's website.

"This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, the almanac's editor, said in a statement.

The publication calls for much of Lower Michigan to be cold and dry, while some northern areas and the Upper Peninsula could remain cold and wet.

Above-average snowfall is forecast for parts of New England, the Ohio Valley, Montana and Colorado, according to the website.

That's not for certain, though.

The periodical first launched in 1792 has boasted an 80% accuracy rate in its predictions, which are made from a secret formula used by Robert B. Thomas, who believed Earth's weather was influenced by sunspots, according to the website.

However, for the 2020-21 winter season, "the accuracy rate in forecasting the change in temperature versus the previous winter across all 18 regions of the U.S. was 72.2%, while our accuracy rate in forecasting the change in precipitation was 77.8%," its authors wrote.