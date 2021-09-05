Summer 2021 among southeast Michigan's top 20 warmest, wettest, weather service says

This summer has been one for the record books in southeast Michigan, ranking among the region's top 20 warmest and wettest, the National Weather Service said.

The agency released a report this week reviewing the meteorological summer 2021, which ran from June 1 through Aug. 31.

Amid downpours and heat waves, Metro Detroit, Flint and Saginaw all saw unusual readings, according to the weather service analysis.

Detroit Metro Airport averaged a temperature of 74.2 over the summer months, placing ninth among the season's warmest. Flint's 71.7-degree average ranked it 15th, and Saginaw was sixth with a 72.1-degree average, the weather service found.

The warmest reading for Detroit was 92 on July 6 and Aug. 29. There were 13 days at or above 90, the lowest total among the top 10 years, according to the weather service.

Flint had five days in the 90s, while Saginaw saw seven.

However, August was warmer than normal for all three spots. Saginaw averaged 73.8 degrees, taking fifth for the month. Detroit was sixth with 75.7. At 73.5, Flint placed eighth.

Precipitation-wise, all three were the top 10 wettest seasons.

Flint notched its third wettest summer with 15.84 inches of rain. Detroit took seventh with 15.28. Saginaw ranked eighth with 13.30.

Detroit's total included the 2.73 inches recorded Aug. 12 amid severe storms that left more than 900,000 residents across the state without electricity, some for up to a week.

Although only one daily rainfall total was broken July 16, when 2.20 inches were recorded at Detroit Metro, at least four significant flood events doused the region this summer, the weather service said.

Among them was the June 25-26 episode that flooded thousands of homes, resulting in a federal disaster declaration.

On Aug. 27, the same day government officials announced nearly 35,000 households in southeast Michigan had been approved for FEMA grant funding totaling $100 million tied to those storms, some spots flooded again when as much as 2-4 inches fell.