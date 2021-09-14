Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Livingston, Oakland counties

After severe weather brought hail and high winds to part of Metro Detroit, the region could still see more strong storms through early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for parts of Livingston County, including Howell, Brighton and Fowlerville. And it issued a warning for Oakland County until 7 p.m., including Milford, Clarkston, Pontiac and Rochester.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," the weather service said. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, the weather service said.

All of southeast Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties, remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. as a front tracks across the region.

A special marine warning also is in effect for open waters from Port Austin to Port Sanilac through 7:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has expired for parts of Tuscola, Lapeer, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

"The activity should be done by about 2 a.m.," said meteorologist Kevin Kacan.

"We’ve had reports of strong damaging winds and we’ve had reports of quarter-sized hail. That’s all fair game through the end of the night."

In the first band of storms that pushed through by 6 p.m., the weather service reported 60 mph and penny-size hail in Berkley and downed lines in Lenawee County.

DTE Energy reported about 9,300 outages in the area, with large clusters near Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Consumers Energy reported about 140 outages affected 5,600 customers statewide.

The turbulent weather is fueled by summer-like warmth.

Temperatures Tuesday climbed into the upper 80s, more than 10 degrees above normal for the date, weather service records show.