More rain on the way for Metro Detroit; about 91K without power

After three to five inches of rain drenched some parts of Metro Detroit over the last couple of days, the forecast calls for some more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The heavier rain that impacted the region over the last couple of days is basically done," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "But we're still going to deal with light rain and more of a drizzly-type environment Thursday."

He said a low pressure system will also make Thursday's weather blustery with below normal temperatures. Thursday's high is predicted to reach 57 degrees. The normal high for the area at this time of the year is in the low 70s.

"It's going to be pretty dreary day out there," Lee said.

Friday will get noticeably warmer, he said. The forecast predicts the day should start cloudy and get sunnier as it progresses, but there's a chance for rain at night. The rain is expected to continue through Saturday morning. Lee said the forecast isn't calling for any heavy rain.

However, conditions should improve by midday Saturday and pleasant weather will hang around into next week, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Metro Detroiters were still without power Thursday after storms toppled trees and took down power lines.

As of 10 a.m., DTE Energy reports it has more than 77,000 customers in the dark across southeast Michigan and more than 1,000 crews in the field working to restore their service. Consumers Energy said service has been interrupted to nearly 14,000 of its customers and has 168 crews out in the field.

DTE also said numerous customers located in the Thumb region experiencing loss of power that has gone on since Wednesday evening. High winds resulted in damage to many powerlines.

Among the areas hardest hit were Port Huron, Algonac, Caseville, Lyon Township, Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Crews are working to restore at least 60% of impacted customers today, and 95% of customers should be restored by the end of Friday, the utility said.

Extended forecast

Thursday: Showers likely; high 57, low 49.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high 71, low 56.

Saturday: Chance of showers; high 68, low 50.

Sunday: Sunny; high 70, low 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 74.

Source: National Weather Service

