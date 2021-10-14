Steady rain, cool temperatures on their way — but won't stick around long

The Detroit News

Scattered showers and isolated storms from west to southeast Michigan early Thursday will give way to "a good soaking rain" through Friday night as a cold front moves through, bringing with it more fall-like temperatures.

"A weak cold front tracking into southeast Michigan today is expected to trigger numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms," the National Weather Service says.

" A more substantial and widespread rainfall event is expected in the Thursday night-Friday night timeframe as an area of low pressure tracks along the front and reaches the southern Michigan border late Friday."

The peak of the rainfall is expected Friday afternoon to Friday night, and the highest totals are likely along the "Adrian-Pontiac-Port Huron line and points southeast," according to the weather service.

Saturday will start off cloudy and cool for much of the area, becoming partly cloudy, but highs likely will remain in the 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs into the low 60s.

But warmth returns next week, as temperatures could reach near 70 again, according to the forecast, with lots of sunshine. Nighttime lows, however, will consistently drop into the 40s.