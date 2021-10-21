Dry skies but brisk fall temperatures expected to start the weekend

Detroit —

A round of thunderstorms is expected Thursday in Metro Detroit that could drop up to to half an inch of rain, although forecasters said severe storms weren't expected and wind gusts would be about 24 mph at their peak.

The National Weather Service has posted a hazardous weather outlook for Southeast Michigan and for portions of Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Lake St Clair because of the storms.

"Winds will be breezy from the west, and temperatures will hang steady in the low 60s this afternoon," said Danny Costello, a meteorologist for the White Lake office of the National Weather Service. "The worst of the rain was this morning, with scattered showers throughout the rest of the afternoon and dry after that."

Dry weather with brisk fall temperatures is expected Friday and Saturday before rain returns Sunday afternoon.

Friday will bring partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 54 degrees forecast. Temperatures will dip into the lower 40s overnight and Saturday's forecasted high is 57 degrees, according to the weather service.

Saturday night's low temperature is forecast at 39 degrees, and on Sunday rain is expected to return with temperatures in the mid-50s again. Rain is also in the forecast for the start of the work week Monday.