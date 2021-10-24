Here's where flooding risk is highest in Michigan

Moderate rainfall is expected in Metro Detroit and other areas of southeast Michigan Sunday afternoon according to the National Weather Service, while windy conditions in the Thumb region may lead to minor lakeshore flooding.

Showers will enter lower Michigan from the southwest and for about 36 hours through Monday evening 1-3 inches of rain are expected in the region, including Metro Detroit.

Conditions are expected to taper off after Monday evening, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township on Sunday.

"Be aware of any sort of heavy rainfall that may lead to some minor flooding issues," said Arnold, referring to low-lying areas especially in lower Michigan.

Meanwhile, gusts of 35-45 mph along the Lake Huron shoreline are expected to cause minor lakeshore flooding in Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and St. Clair counties from 4 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service predicts some property damage along the shoreline, Arnold said, but it will likely be minor due to low lake levels that resulted from a below-average rainfall in the spring.

The weather service predicts cool temperatures throughout the week, with average highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low 40s or upper 30s overall.

The Thursday forecast shows warmer weather, reaching a 62 high and 54 low, leading to a Halloween weekend forecast that looks consistent with the rest of the week.

Light rain is possible over the weekend with a low-pressure system passing over southeast Michigan, according to the weather service.