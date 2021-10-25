All that rain shatters the records in Detroit, Flint

The widespread rain across Metro Detroit to start the workweek has shattered records, the National Weather Service said.

Through Monday evening, 1.16 inches had fallen at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, beating the previous Oct. 25 record, 1.09, set in 1991, weather service records show.

Flint also set a record with 1.12, far above the 0.71 reached in 1939.

Similar totals were notched in many places across the region Monday. Two-day rain totals included 2.50 in St. Clair Shores, 2.02 in Garden City, 1.78 in Detroit, and 1.77 in Farmington Hills and White Lake Township.

Meanwhile, the weather service issued a lakeshore flood advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola and St. Clair counties.

"Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels," the notice said.

Much of the rain has left southeast Michigan, which should see mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s overnight.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s, about 5 degrees below average for the date, and wind gusts nearing 20 mph, according to the weather service.

The forecast calls for cloudy conditions and readings in the upper 50s on Wednesday. The next chance for rain arrives Thursday, when the mercury could top 60.

Showers are on tap again on Friday.

Through Monday, Detroit Metro Airport has recorded 4.13 inches of rain for the month, or 2 inches above average.

Temperatures so far this month have been nearly 8 degrees above normal, NWS records show.