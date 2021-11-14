SE Michigan to see first real snowfall of season. How much will your area get?

The first measurable snowfall of the season is expected Sunday in southeast Michigan.

About one inch of accumulated snow is expected in Detroit, mainly confined to elevated or grassy surfaces, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Varcie.

Around an inch and a half or more is expected to accumulate outside of Detroit going north and west, in Pontiac and further out.

Monroe County will see less than an inch of snow as will Mount Clemens and Sterling Heights.

Snow will fall primarily into the afternoon, the weather service predicts, with some scattered snow and rain showers in the evening. Morning temperatures are in the mid 30s and expected to warm into the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures mean Metro Detroiters are not likely to see snow-covered roads just yet

"Although we're not expecting snow to really accumulate on the roads, it's still important to be cautious and take it slow," said Varcie. "You're seeing some reduced visibility's with heavier bursts of snow, so those can make travel difficult for for people on the roads."

Despite low chances of road accumulation, the weather service issued a warning of slippery road conditions and potential power outages due to downed lines or fallen tree limbs in areas with potentially heavy snowfall north of Grand Rapids.

Sunday's snowfall is expected to be the main weather event of the week for Metro Detroit, with warming temperatures starting in the mid 40s on Monday, up to about 50 on Tuesday and possibly hitting 60 on Wednesday.

Dry conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with possible rain Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Snow came just over a week ahead of schedule this year, with the first fall of 2020 having arrived a week later on Nov. 23, but with more snow at 2-4 inches.

This trend appears to be in line with predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in October of a wetter but warmer winter ahead for Michigan and the Midwest.