Snow piles up in Michigan for first time this season. Here's which cities had the most

Over the last 24 hours, more than four inches of snow fell in nearly a dozen Michigan cities and more is expected through Sunday evening, meteorologists project.

Snowfall ranged from 3 to 4 inches in northern and southeast Michigan, and mid-Michigan received about 2 inches, said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Cities with the most snow in the last 24 hours

1. Ypsilanti - 4.5 inches

2. Ann Arbor - 4.4 inches

3. Waters (Otsego County) - 4.3 inches

4. Romulus - 4.2 inches

5. Dearborn - 4.1 inches

6. Wyandotte - 4 inches

7. Britton (Lenawee County) - 4 inches

8. Bellaire (Antrim County) - 4 inches

9. East Jordan (Charlevoix County) - 4 inches

10. Elmira (Otsego County) - 3.9 inches

Despite not as much snowfall last Thanksgiving break, "getting snow in November is pretty common and nothing out of the ordinary," Lee said.

In northern Michigan, the NWS has issued a winter weather advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday for Alpena, Antrim, Crawford, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Otsego, Presque, Roscommon and Wexford counties, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

Alpena and Presque Isle Counties are expected to receive up to another 2 inches with the highest accumulation near Lake Huron, according to the weather service.

In Metro Detroit, scattered snow is expected to accumulate between 9 a.m. and noon Sunday and will continue on and off throughout the day. Another round of snow is expected to roll through Monday evening, Lee said.

"There will be snow showers late this morning with about a half-inch accumulation at the worst and another inch or so Monday night," he said.

The most accumulation, 1 to 2 inches, will be north of Flint to Port Huron in Michigan's Thumb. Meteorologists warn of snow covering the roads in the Thumb area and say the biggest uncertainty is the persistence of snow showers and how fast the storm will move off into Lake Huron.

Brief heavy snow is expected with most of southeast Michigan receiving under an inch, but the white blanket isn't here to stay, Lee said.

"As we hit through the next week, temperatures will moderate into the 40s under partly sunny skies and anything on the ground now will melt," he said.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees, 15 mph winds and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Sunday evening, temperatures will drop to 26 degrees.

Monday will see more clouds with a high near 36 degrees and snow showers before 1 a.m. A half inch of accumulation is expected.

The weather service and Michigan State Police continue to warn of commuting on slippery roads Sunday and Monday evenings.

"Be careful out there as we have seen a lot of drivers driving too fast and ending up in crashes," the state police tweeted Sunday. "Before heading out it’s important to clear all your windows, drive for the conditions and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you."

Sunday morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation alerted drivers of a handful of crashes occurring on Interstate 94 and Interstate 75. All were cleared within an hour.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Low around 27 degrees Tuesday evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43, low of 37. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48, low around 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42, low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Source: National Weather Service.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_