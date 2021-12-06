Wind advisory issued for Southeast Michigan, gusts may reach 45 mph

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all Southeast Michigan and said gusts could reach 45 mph Monday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday, the agency said. It also said the winds are expected to weaken in the evening and diminish at night.

Its advisory means there may be difficult driving conditions for tall vehicles, power outages, tree damage and light outdoor objects could be blown around.

DTE Energy officials said the Detroit-based electric utility has teams preparing for the high winds.

"Our teams are standing by and ready to respond, and we have additional crews from outside our area ready to join us if needed to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible," the company said in a statement.

It said any of its customers who experience a power outage or see a downed electrical wire should report it to DTE immediately through its DTE app or website, or calling (800) 477-4747.

Meanwhile, the weather service predicts the region's temperatures will drop as the winds pick up. Meteorologists said a colder air mass settling across the area is causing the mercury to fall.

Monday's high temperature should reach 44 degrees and the low will fall to 21 degrees overnight, according to the service. December's average high temperature in Detroit is 37.2 degrees and the average low is 25.3 degrees.

Temperatures will linger below freezing for through the next couple of days before rebounding to a high of 40 degrees on Thursday.

The forecast also calls for some scattered to numerous lake effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, according to the agency.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny; high 28, low 21.

Wednesday: Cloudy; high 31, low 23.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 40, low 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high 50, low 40.

Saturday: Cloudy; high 51, low 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 41.

Source: National Weather Service