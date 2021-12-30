Winter storm could dump up to 4 inches on parts of Michigan

A winter storm was expected for the holiday weekend with wet, heavy snowfall bringing travel disruptions to parts of Michigan, but Metro Detroit could be out of the mix, the National Weather Service said.

A hazardous weather outlook calls for a storm to make its way across the Great Lakes region and could dump up to 4 inches or more of snow on portions of Michigan overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, New Year's Eve will not see snow, said meteorologist Steve Considine with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The bulk of the snowfall is expected between 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, but it's too early to tell what areas will see heavier snowfall, the weather service said. The greatest potential will be from Lansing to the Thumb.

"There's still time to iron out which region the heaviest snow will settle ... possibly sinking lower toward Metro Detroit, but as it stands right now, it's headed to the higher suburbs of Flint and Saginaw," Considine said. "It will be a wet, heavy snow."

A hazardous weather outlook also has been issued for portions of southwest Michigan, including the counties of Mason, Lake Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson.

Widespread, accumulating snowfall in southwest Lower Michigan was expected to fall south of the Interstate 96 corridor.

However, there's time for the outlook to change, Considine added.

Dense fog has developed as relatively warmer air has moved over the cold, snowy ground of southwest Michigan in Grand Rapids. Visibility was at a quarter-mile or less, and a dense fog advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

Extended forecast:

Saturday: Chance of showers, then rain and snow. High of 41, low of 22

Sunday: 30% chance of snow showers. High of 27, low of 11

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 27, low of 19

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 35

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with high near 37

Source: National Weather Service