Cold, windy Wednesday across Michigan, but near-blizzard conditions for some

A strong cold front will bring the potential for significant snow to west Michigan that may expand to the southeast, and windy, cold conditions will prevail across lower Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected across southeast Michigan 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, with sustained wind at 20-25 mph, the weather service said.

The announcement has not yet reached advisory-level and so no preparedness actions were being recommended Tuesday morning, said Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist with the weather service in White Lake Township.

Minor snow accumulation around a quarter of an inch is possible in the region south of Pontiac, added Kacan.

Temperatures are expected to drop starting Wednesday but will remain in the double digits for southeast Michigan through Monday, at least, the weather service forecasts.

In west Michigan, however, a winter storm warning is in effect 4 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday for Grand Rapids, Big Rapids and Ludington, where 4 to 10 inches of snow is forecast from Wednesday through Thursday morning, according to the weather service. A winter weather advisory extends from South Haven to Kalamazoo, where 2 to 4 inches of snow are forecast.

Snow covered and slick roads are expected, and near-blizzard conditions, whiteouts and scattered power outages are possible in the area, the weather service said, and travel "could be very difficult" with significantly reduced visibility.

Temperatures in the region may drop to single digits Wednesday, with a low of 6 that night.

A gale warning is in effect on Lake Huron starting 4 a.m. Wednesday, with 13-foot waves possible until 4 a.m. Thursday. Maximum winds are expected around 3 p.m. Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 p.m.

